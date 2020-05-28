5003 Sentinel Dr 22

Amenities
Fully Remodeled 2 Beds 1 Bath Utilities Included - Property Id: 180591
Fully remodeled 2 bed rooms with 1 bathroom condo including utilities available for rent starting on December 20th.
Yearly rental agreement required with first months of $2700 rent and $2700 security deposit. 5% discount for active duty military.
Utilities include water, electric and trash.
Condo includes pool and park access.
All furniture in photos are not included and will be removed.
Condo is near many facilitates
Shopping center across the street containing Safeway, CVS, Starbucks and much more.
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity: Across the street
Glen Echo Park: 7 min drive
Bethesda Row: 12 min drive
NIH -National Institutes of Health: 16 min drive
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: 18 min drive
Georgetown: 20 min drive
Johns Hopkins University: 21 min drive
DCA - Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: 22 min drive
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180591
Property Id 180591
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5370588)