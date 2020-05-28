All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5003 Sentinel Dr 22

5003 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Fully Remodeled 2 Beds 1 Bath Utilities Included - Property Id: 180591

Fully remodeled 2 bed rooms with 1 bathroom condo including utilities available for rent starting on December 20th.
Yearly rental agreement required with first months of $2700 rent and $2700 security deposit. 5% discount for active duty military.
Utilities include water, electric and trash.
Condo includes pool and park access.
All furniture in photos are not included and will be removed.
Condo is near many facilitates
Shopping center across the street containing Safeway, CVS, Starbucks and much more.
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity: Across the street
Glen Echo Park: 7 min drive
Bethesda Row: 12 min drive
NIH -National Institutes of Health: 16 min drive
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: 18 min drive
Georgetown: 20 min drive
Johns Hopkins University: 21 min drive
DCA - Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: 22 min drive
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180591
Property Id 180591

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5370588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have any available units?
5003 Sentinel Dr 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have?
Some of 5003 Sentinel Dr 22's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Sentinel Dr 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 offer parking?
No, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 does not offer parking.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 has a pool.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have accessible units?
No, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 Sentinel Dr 22 does not have units with air conditioning.

