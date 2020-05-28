5003 Sentinel Dr 22

Amenities

Fully remodeled 2 bed rooms with 1 bathroom condo including utilities available for rent starting on December 20th.

Yearly rental agreement required with first months of $2700 rent and $2700 security deposit. 5% discount for active duty military.

Utilities include water, electric and trash.

Condo includes pool and park access.

All furniture in photos are not included and will be removed.

Condo is near many facilitates

Shopping center across the street containing Safeway, CVS, Starbucks and much more.

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity: Across the street

Glen Echo Park: 7 min drive

Bethesda Row: 12 min drive

NIH -National Institutes of Health: 16 min drive

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: 18 min drive

Georgetown: 20 min drive

Johns Hopkins University: 21 min drive

DCA - Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: 22 min drive

No Dogs Allowed



