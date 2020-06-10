All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 10 2019

4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD

4818 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Surprisingly spacious Kenwood Forest townhome tucked back in a lush green courtyard. EASY WALK TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA AND METRO! Table space kitchen has laundry stack in closet. FPL in living room flanked by built in shelves - elegant! Bleached hardwood flooring. French doors to deck. Nice master bath and closet. Main level powder room. Prefer long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
