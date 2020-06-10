Surprisingly spacious Kenwood Forest townhome tucked back in a lush green courtyard. EASY WALK TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA AND METRO! Table space kitchen has laundry stack in closet. FPL in living room flanked by built in shelves - elegant! Bleached hardwood flooring. French doors to deck. Nice master bath and closet. Main level powder room. Prefer long term lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.