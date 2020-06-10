4818 BRADLEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Surprisingly spacious Kenwood Forest townhome tucked back in a lush green courtyard. EASY WALK TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA AND METRO! Table space kitchen has laundry stack in closet. FPL in living room flanked by built in shelves - elegant! Bleached hardwood flooring. French doors to deck. Nice master bath and closet. Main level powder room. Prefer long term lease.