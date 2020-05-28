All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1

4810 Chevy Chase Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
RARELY AVAILABLE, RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM UNIT in Downtown Bethesda Area ~ Only Short Blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants & more. Walk Score of 97! Light & Bright floor plan with plenty of living space. This is the perfect property as it as a rarely sought after location right outside of Downtown Bethesda. This is a fully detached Multi-Family 3-Unit property, which contains a 2 bedroom unit, 1 bedroom unit, & a studio unit . This is Unit #1, which is the one bedroom unit, located on the 2nd floor. Includes 1 parking space in the circular driveway. Includes all utilities in rent price, except Cable TV/Internet. Recently updated/renovated & a well kept gem! Boasting a circular driveway with superb curb appeal, a lovely fenced yard with an outdoor area, & includes a patio. Washer/Dryer Located on Lower Level in Common Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have any available units?
4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have?
Some of 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 offers parking.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have a pool?
No, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have accessible units?
No, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

