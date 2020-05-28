4810 CHEVY CHASE DR #1

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE, RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM UNIT in Downtown Bethesda Area ~ Only Short Blocks to Metro, Shops, Restaurants & more. Walk Score of 97! Light & Bright floor plan with plenty of living space. This is the perfect property as it as a rarely sought after location right outside of Downtown Bethesda. This is a fully detached Multi-Family 3-Unit property, which contains a 2 bedroom unit, 1 bedroom unit, & a studio unit . This is Unit #1, which is the one bedroom unit, located on the 2nd floor. Includes 1 parking space in the circular driveway. Includes all utilities in rent price, except Cable TV/Internet. Recently updated/renovated & a well kept gem! Boasting a circular driveway with superb curb appeal, a lovely fenced yard with an outdoor area, & includes a patio. Washer/Dryer Located on Lower Level in Common Area.