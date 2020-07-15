Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments 24hr maintenance cc payments

Enjoy the city life without having to live in DC at Cambridge Square, a charming apartment community in the heart of Downtown Bethesda. The Cambridge Square apartments feature spacious floor plans in a variety of layouts, hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets - enough to make you instantly fall in love. Living at Cambridge Square, you will have access to on-site maintenance and management teams, free parking, laundry facilities, all that the Bethesda neighborhood has to offer, and more. All utilities are included in your rent and rent can be paid online. It doesn't get much easier than that! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Cambridge Square means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of Cambridge Square, located in the Bethesda, MD.