Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
Cambridge Square
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Cambridge Square

4909 Battery Ln · (833) 735-0084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4909 Battery Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
24hr maintenance
cc payments
Enjoy the city life without having to live in DC at Cambridge Square, a charming apartment community in the heart of Downtown Bethesda. The Cambridge Square apartments feature spacious floor plans in a variety of layouts, hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets - enough to make you instantly fall in love. Living at Cambridge Square, you will have access to on-site maintenance and management teams, free parking, laundry facilities, all that the Bethesda neighborhood has to offer, and more. All utilities are included in your rent and rent can be paid online. It doesn't get much easier than that! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Cambridge Square means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of Cambridge Square, located in the Bethesda, MD.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom); $700 (2,3,4 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Square have any available units?
Cambridge Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does Cambridge Square have?
Some of Cambridge Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Square currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Square is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Square offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Square offers parking.
Does Cambridge Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Square have a pool?
No, Cambridge Square does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Square have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Square does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge Square has units with air conditioning.
