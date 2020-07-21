4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rarely available spacious 3 BR/2 BA top floor rental with updated kitchen/baths and large outdoor balcony/patio area. Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES + PARKING. 2 bedrooms on one end of unit, 1 bedroom on opposite end. Wood floors, stainless appliances, walk-in closet + lots of storage. Amazing location--adjacent to a kids playground, huge public park (Norwood Local Park), free tennis courts, aquatic center, Washington Sports Club, Trader Joes. Small/medium sized dog ok. Non smokers only. MUST HAVE 660+ CREDIT SCORE. $40 application fee per adult. Also available for a 6 month lease @ $3800/month.