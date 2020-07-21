All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:50 AM

4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE

4720 Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4720 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Rarely available spacious 3 BR/2 BA top floor rental with updated kitchen/baths and large outdoor balcony/patio area. Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES + PARKING. 2 bedrooms on one end of unit, 1 bedroom on opposite end. Wood floors, stainless appliances, walk-in closet + lots of storage. Amazing location--adjacent to a kids playground, huge public park (Norwood Local Park), free tennis courts, aquatic center, Washington Sports Club, Trader Joes. Small/medium sized dog ok. Non smokers only. MUST HAVE 660+ CREDIT SCORE. $40 application fee per adult. Also available for a 6 month lease @ $3800/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University