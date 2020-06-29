4534 AVONDALE STREET

BRAND NEW KITCHEN in this UNIQUE, separate entry ground level 1 bedroom plus den, 1 1/2 bath garden apartment in the heart of downtown Bethesda! Close to Bethesda Metro, shopping restaurants and more! No pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
