Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

4534 AVONDALE STREET

4534 Avondale Street · No Longer Available
Location

4534 Avondale Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW KITCHEN in this UNIQUE, separate entry ground level 1 bedroom plus den, 1 1/2 bath garden apartment in the heart of downtown Bethesda! Close to Bethesda Metro, shopping restaurants and more! No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have any available units?
4534 AVONDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 4534 AVONDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4534 AVONDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 AVONDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4534 AVONDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4534 AVONDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

