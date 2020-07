18 AVALON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RARELY AVAILABLE IN DESIRABLE LOCATION! GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, & UPDATED - 5 BR & 3.5 BA HOME IN WOOD ACRES. THE PROPERTY SITS ON 13,875 SQ. FT., WHICH IS EXTENSIVELY LANDSCAPED WITH A FULLY FENCED YARD. STEP INSIDE TO FIND RICH BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD FLOORS. GOURMET KITCHEN W/ GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. INCLUDES FORMAL DINING ROOM, GRAND FAMILY ROOM WITH MARBLE FIRE PLACE OFF KITCHEN, + BREAKFAST AREA & STUDY/OFFICE WITH BUILT-INS (ON MAIN LEVEL). EXTRA LARGE MASTER-SUITE, W/ SITTING ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET & LUXURY BATH. 4 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL! EXPANSIVE, OPEN CONCEPT, & FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ BEDROOM + FULL BATH, BUILT-INS, & STORAGE ROOM. WALKOUT TO BACKYARD. REAR DECK ON MAIN LEVEL, WHICH OVERLOOKS LOVELY YARD. LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. ALL OF THIS PLUS - CROWN, CHAIR RAIL, & BOXED MOLDING, 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. PERFECT LOCATION, NEAR THE CRESCENT TRAIL, WOOD ACRES PARK, & ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - ALL WITHIN SHORT DISTANCE. EASY COMMUTE TO DC & VA. MUST SEE!