902 Andover Rd

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens, centrally located to both JHU and Morgan State University. The main level boasts wood flooring throughout the living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen featuring sleek appliances and a breakfast bar. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath. A finished lower provides additional living space plus a powder room and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. Additional features include a covered front porch, fenced rear yard and detached 1 car garage!



1 pet welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



