Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

902 Andover Rd

902 Andover Road · No Longer Available
Location

902 Andover Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens, centrally located to both JHU and Morgan State University. The main level boasts wood flooring throughout the living room and separate dining room as well as a fully-equipped kitchen featuring sleek appliances and a breakfast bar. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath. A finished lower provides additional living space plus a powder room and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. Additional features include a covered front porch, fenced rear yard and detached 1 car garage!

1 pet welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4966711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Andover Rd have any available units?
902 Andover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Andover Rd have?
Some of 902 Andover Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Andover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
902 Andover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Andover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Andover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 902 Andover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 902 Andover Rd offers parking.
Does 902 Andover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Andover Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Andover Rd have a pool?
No, 902 Andover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 902 Andover Rd have accessible units?
No, 902 Andover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Andover Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Andover Rd has units with dishwashers.
