Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great property with easy access to all things Baltimore! This is a super upgraded unit, with gleaming hardwoods; extended deck; garage; covered parking pad; 2 Master Suites; gourmet kitchen; spacious open floor plan and generous bump out. You can virtually experience this home, in detail, through our premium video tour. Call the listing agents with questions. Available July 1st. (Pictures are before current tenants moved in. Video tour is current).