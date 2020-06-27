Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
817 North Bentalou Street
817 North Bentalou Street
817 North Bentalou Street
817 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Midtown Edmondson
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Contact us for a private showing of this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath Home.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 North Bentalou Street have any available units?
817 North Bentalou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 817 North Bentalou Street have?
Some of 817 North Bentalou Street's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 817 North Bentalou Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 North Bentalou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 North Bentalou Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 North Bentalou Street is pet friendly.
Does 817 North Bentalou Street offer parking?
No, 817 North Bentalou Street does not offer parking.
Does 817 North Bentalou Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 North Bentalou Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 North Bentalou Street have a pool?
No, 817 North Bentalou Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 North Bentalou Street have accessible units?
No, 817 North Bentalou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 North Bentalou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 North Bentalou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
