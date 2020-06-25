Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 772 LINNARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
772 LINNARD STREET
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
772 LINNARD STREET
772 Linnard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
772 Linnard Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have any available units?
772 LINNARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 772 LINNARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
772 LINNARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 LINNARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET offer parking?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have a pool?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 772 LINNARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 LINNARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland