All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 701 Venable Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
701 Venable Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:26 AM

701 Venable Ave

701 Venable Avenue · (410) 842-3956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Venable Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Showings Available!

Move -In Special= 1st Month Free!

This home offers plenty of great features such a front covered porch and welcomes you with beautiful new flooring as you enter the living room, separate dining area with a pass-through kitchen and fully equipped with brand new appliances! Upper level offer 3 bedrooms and updated full bathroom and 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath is in the lower level of the home. Additional features include laundry area with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard! Closely located to Baltimore Museum of Art, grocery and restaurants. Easy access to I-83, Rte 40 and Rte 1!
Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Venable Ave have any available units?
701 Venable Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Venable Ave have?
Some of 701 Venable Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Venable Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 Venable Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Venable Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Venable Ave is pet friendly.
Does 701 Venable Ave offer parking?
No, 701 Venable Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 Venable Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Venable Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Venable Ave have a pool?
No, 701 Venable Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 Venable Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 Venable Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Venable Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Venable Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 701 Venable Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity