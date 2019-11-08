701 Venable Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Virtual Showings Available!



Move -In Special= 1st Month Free!



This home offers plenty of great features such a front covered porch and welcomes you with beautiful new flooring as you enter the living room, separate dining area with a pass-through kitchen and fully equipped with brand new appliances! Upper level offer 3 bedrooms and updated full bathroom and 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath is in the lower level of the home. Additional features include laundry area with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and a fenced in yard! Closely located to Baltimore Museum of Art, grocery and restaurants. Easy access to I-83, Rte 40 and Rte 1!

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit