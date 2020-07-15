636 East 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Another great home just completed a full renovation and available for move in! Features country style kitchen inclusive of brand-new SS appliances, beautiful backsplash, full size washer and dryer located in the partially finished basement. Also includes brand new HVAC system, covered porch and a fenced in concrete yard!



*Virtual Showings available



*Vouchers accepted



*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over



*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!



Contact us to schedule a showing.