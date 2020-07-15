All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

636 East 35th Street

636 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

636 East 35th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another great home just completed a full renovation and available for move in! Features country style kitchen inclusive of brand-new SS appliances, beautiful backsplash, full size washer and dryer located in the partially finished basement. Also includes brand new HVAC system, covered porch and a fenced in concrete yard!

*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 East 35th Street have any available units?
636 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 East 35th Street have?
Some of 636 East 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
636 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 East 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 636 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 636 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 636 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 East 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 636 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 636 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 636 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 636 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
