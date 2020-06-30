Rent Calculator
631 N Fulton Ave
631 North Fulton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
631 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Harlem Park
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a well maintained 4 bedroom townhome. It has carpet throughout as well as tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.
Property Highlights:
* Well Maintained
* Pets are case by case with additional rent/deposit
* Spacious 4 bedrooms
(RLNE5617166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have any available units?
631 N Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 631 N Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 N Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 N Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 N Fulton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
