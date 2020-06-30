All apartments in Baltimore
631 N Fulton Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

631 N Fulton Ave

631 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Harlem Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a well maintained 4 bedroom townhome. It has carpet throughout as well as tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.

Property Highlights:

* Well Maintained
* Pets are case by case with additional rent/deposit
* Spacious 4 bedrooms

(RLNE5617166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 N Fulton Ave have any available units?
631 N Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 631 N Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
631 N Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 N Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 N Fulton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 N Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 N Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

