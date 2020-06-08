All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6113 EVERALL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6113 EVERALL AVENUE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

6113 EVERALL AVENUE

6113 Everall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6113 Everall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to Move in! Bright and open floor plan. Hardwood floors, updated throughout! Bedrooms with brand new carpeting, basement w/large storage area. Fully fenced yard. Great front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have any available units?
6113 EVERALL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have?
Some of 6113 EVERALL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 EVERALL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6113 EVERALL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 EVERALL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 EVERALL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 EVERALL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland