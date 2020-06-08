All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

527 N Glover St

527 North Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed room house East Baltimore - Property Id: 160705

Living room
Kitchen
2 bed room with a den
1 bath room
Back deck
Back yard central heat
Call to schedule viewing
4109137918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160705
Property Id 160705

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 N Glover St have any available units?
527 N Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 N Glover St have?
Some of 527 N Glover St's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 N Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
527 N Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 N Glover St pet-friendly?
No, 527 N Glover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 527 N Glover St offer parking?
No, 527 N Glover St does not offer parking.
Does 527 N Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 N Glover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 N Glover St have a pool?
No, 527 N Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 527 N Glover St have accessible units?
No, 527 N Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 N Glover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 N Glover St does not have units with dishwashers.

