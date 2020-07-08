All apartments in Baltimore
516 S Gilmor Street
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:23 PM

516 S Gilmor Street

516 South Gilmor Street · No Longer Available
516 South Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom in the basement. Minimum salary is $1800 per month. $40 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Showing will be held April 24th at 12 noon.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 S Gilmor Street have any available units?
516 S Gilmor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 516 S Gilmor Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 S Gilmor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 S Gilmor Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street offer parking?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have a pool?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have accessible units?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 S Gilmor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

