516 South Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent! 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom in the basement. Minimum salary is $1800 per month. $40 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Showing will be held April 24th at 12 noon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 S Gilmor Street have any available units?
516 S Gilmor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 516 S Gilmor Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 S Gilmor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.