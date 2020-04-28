503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

You can live in one of the Inner Harbor's finest communities and come home to a resort-like home every night! Enjoy on-site health club, swimming pools, marina access, and restaurants! On the main floor is the living room with immense windows letting in tons of natural light and a door to the front balcony. The dining room is connected to the living room in an open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast area w/ fireplace, and doors to the back deck overlooking the impressive community pond with spiral staircase down to the back patio. The spacious master bedroom on the second floor features tons of closet space and a master bath/option shared bath with the 2nd bedroom. This master bath has a stand-in glass shower, whirlpool tub, bidet, and double vanities. The 2nd bedroom also connects as an option. Downstairs in the fully finished basement, you will find the 3rd bedroom with outdoor access and an attached full bath. The rooftop views of the harbor will make you feel like you are on vacation, All of this and the 2 car garage make this rental home a must have!