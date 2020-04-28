All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE

503 Harborview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Harborview Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You can live in one of the Inner Harbor's finest communities and come home to a resort-like home every night! Enjoy on-site health club, swimming pools, marina access, and restaurants! On the main floor is the living room with immense windows letting in tons of natural light and a door to the front balcony. The dining room is connected to the living room in an open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast area w/ fireplace, and doors to the back deck overlooking the impressive community pond with spiral staircase down to the back patio. The spacious master bedroom on the second floor features tons of closet space and a master bath/option shared bath with the 2nd bedroom. This master bath has a stand-in glass shower, whirlpool tub, bidet, and double vanities. The 2nd bedroom also connects as an option. Downstairs in the fully finished basement, you will find the 3rd bedroom with outdoor access and an attached full bath. The rooftop views of the harbor will make you feel like you are on vacation, All of this and the 2 car garage make this rental home a must have!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
