Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous ODonnell Square townhome minutes from Canton & Downtown offers approx 2200 sq ft of living space. 3 Bedrooms 3 & a half bath w/ a washer & dryer on upper level. Open floor plan over looking sun filled living room w/ 4ft bump out! Lower level features a half bath& garage access perfect for a family room or office space. Enjoy the rear deck w/ views of the city. Close to Canton Crossing. UNAVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL CURRENT TENANT MOVES END OF APRIL. AVAILABLE MAY 24TH