Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come see this updated beauty! It features spacious bedrooms & an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes newer appliances, counter-tops & tile back-splash. A covered back patio & fenced in backyard w/ a shed. Finished basement & laundry room w/ a 1/2 bath. Newer carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint & pergo wood flooring throughout. Located near public transportation, restaurants, gas stations, Herring Run park, Golf Course, Lake Montebello, MSU, 895 & I95. ****Agent is also the Owner****