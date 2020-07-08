All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4101 Morrison Court

4101 Morrison Court · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Morrison Court, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home w/ Fenced Back Patio! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 Bedroom row home. Your new home features gorgeous refinished mahogany hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Fashionable and unyielding ceramic tiling flooring in the bathroom and spacious kitchen. Kitchen also includes Gas stove/oven for all your cooking needs, full size refrigerator, light oak cabinetry and more! Full unfinished super clean basement; washer & dryer included!! Including a fenced backyard and corner lot this home has so much to offer and will not last long!

Call for more information and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted.
*All Properties Rented As-Is*
**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems if the answer.

"We get results in this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Morrison Court have any available units?
4101 Morrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Morrison Court have?
Some of 4101 Morrison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Morrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Morrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Morrison Court pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Morrison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4101 Morrison Court offer parking?
No, 4101 Morrison Court does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Morrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4101 Morrison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Morrison Court have a pool?
No, 4101 Morrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Morrison Court have accessible units?
No, 4101 Morrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Morrison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Morrison Court does not have units with dishwashers.

