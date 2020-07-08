4101 Morrison Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home w/ Fenced Back Patio! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 Bedroom row home. Your new home features gorgeous refinished mahogany hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Fashionable and unyielding ceramic tiling flooring in the bathroom and spacious kitchen. Kitchen also includes Gas stove/oven for all your cooking needs, full size refrigerator, light oak cabinetry and more! Full unfinished super clean basement; washer & dryer included!! Including a fenced backyard and corner lot this home has so much to offer and will not last long!



Call for more information and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500



Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Rented As-Is*

**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755286)