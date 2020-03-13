Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4024 Hickory Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4024 Hickory Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4024 Hickory Ave
4024 Hickory Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4024 Hickory Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath house for rent in Hampden. Right in between Rotunda Shopping center & The Avenue ! 1 mile from Johns Hopkins University.
Property Highlights:
* Newly Renovated
* Hardwood Floors
* Laundry on first level
* Fenced Backyard
* Pets are Welcome
* Deck
* New Washer and Dryer
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* 1 year lease or 2
(RLNE5636743)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4024 Hickory Ave have any available units?
4024 Hickory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4024 Hickory Ave have?
Some of 4024 Hickory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4024 Hickory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Hickory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Hickory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 Hickory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4024 Hickory Ave offer parking?
No, 4024 Hickory Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Hickory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Hickory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Hickory Ave have a pool?
No, 4024 Hickory Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Hickory Ave have accessible units?
No, 4024 Hickory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Hickory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 Hickory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland