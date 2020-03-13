4024 Hickory Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath house for rent in Hampden. Right in between Rotunda Shopping center & The Avenue ! 1 mile from Johns Hopkins University.



Property Highlights:



* Newly Renovated

* Hardwood Floors

* Laundry on first level

* Fenced Backyard

* Pets are Welcome

* Deck

* New Washer and Dryer

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* 1 year lease or 2



(RLNE5636743)