3320 Elmley Ave

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom - 3 bedroom 1 bath home in East Baltimore on a quiet homeowners block. Hardwood floors in the dinning room and living room areas. Exposed brick wall, new stainless and black appliances. 3 bedrooms with plush carpet and fully renovated bathroom.



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved



