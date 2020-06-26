3311 Elmora Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The basement is fully finished with a full bathroom. There is a window exit in the basement with washer and dryer included. The craftsmanship on this house is amazing. The landlord did a great job with the renovations adding granite counters and stainless steal appliances. The hardwood on the main level and carpets are all good quality. This house is above and beyond expectations. The front sidewalk is being repaired.



Property Highlights:



* Brand new front Deck

* Private Back Yard

* Granite Counters

* Washer and Dryer included

* Stainless Steal Appliances

* Finished Basement

* Pets Welcome



(RLNE5025312)