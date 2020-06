Amenities

One bedroom, one bathroom unit on 2 levels of a townhouse close to Belvedere Square and public transportation. First floor features family room and kitchen, plus one bedroom and balcony. Shared, covered front porch. Basement features living room laundry room, and bathroom. Potential for living room to be used as a second bedroom. Plenty of on-street parking. Freshly painted and ready to go!