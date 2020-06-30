All apartments in Baltimore
320 Ilchester Ave

320 Ilchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Ilchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is meticulously renovated and with separate living and dining area, updated kitchen including brand new appliances. Great size bedrooms located on the upper level with modern full bathroom. Brand new HVAC system, laundry area with full size washer and dryer situated in the basement that is partially finished, great for storage! Why wait? Call us now and make this your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

