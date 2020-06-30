320 Ilchester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is meticulously renovated and with separate living and dining area, updated kitchen including brand new appliances. Great size bedrooms located on the upper level with modern full bathroom. Brand new HVAC system, laundry area with full size washer and dryer situated in the basement that is partially finished, great for storage! Why wait? Call us now and make this your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit