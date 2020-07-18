All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

2909 Presbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Presbury Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Northwest Community

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in
Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Allowed
All Utilities Are Separate
First Month $1200.00
Security Deposit $1200.00

Contact us for Private Showing
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have any available units?
2909 Presbury Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2909 Presbury Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Presbury Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Presbury Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Presbury Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Presbury Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
