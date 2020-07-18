All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2565 West Baltimore Street - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:37 PM

2565 West Baltimore Street - 1

2565 West Baltimore Street · (443) 682-8605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2565 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in
Come take a look at this lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Allowed
All Utilities Are Separate
First Month $1050.00
Security Deposit $1050.00
Contact us for Private Showing
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have any available units?
2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2565 West Baltimore Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity