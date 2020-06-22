2530 Foster Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Gleaming 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhome in Canton with Rooftop Deck! - Gleaming 2 bedroom townhome in Canton with rooftop deck! Spacious main level flooded with natural light offers beautiful hardwood flooring, bonus bath, and exposed brick details! Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, and generous cabinet storage. Upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths, and access to a private deck with city views perfect for entertaining!



2 Blocks from Patterson Park

Only 2 minutes from Canton Market and the many restaurants along Boston St

10 Minutes to Johns Hopkins and 15 minutes to Downtown Inner Harbor



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4606551)