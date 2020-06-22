All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2530 Foster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2530 Foster Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2530 Foster Ave

2530 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2530 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gleaming 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhome in Canton with Rooftop Deck! - Gleaming 2 bedroom townhome in Canton with rooftop deck! Spacious main level flooded with natural light offers beautiful hardwood flooring, bonus bath, and exposed brick details! Modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, and generous cabinet storage. Upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms, 2 full baths, and access to a private deck with city views perfect for entertaining!

2 Blocks from Patterson Park
Only 2 minutes from Canton Market and the many restaurants along Boston St
10 Minutes to Johns Hopkins and 15 minutes to Downtown Inner Harbor

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4606551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Foster Ave have any available units?
2530 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Foster Ave have?
Some of 2530 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Foster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 2530 Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 2530 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 2530 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Foster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland