Baltimore, MD
2520 Harlem Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

2520 Harlem Ave

2520 Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Harlem Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Evergreen Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Colonial Townhouse on quiet street. Walkout basement with 1 car garage and fenced backyard. Covered front porch and deck leading from kitchen.

Tenant responsible for gas. electric and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Harlem Ave have any available units?
2520 Harlem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2520 Harlem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Harlem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Harlem Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Harlem Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Harlem Ave offers parking.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Harlem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave have a pool?
No, 2520 Harlem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave have accessible units?
No, 2520 Harlem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Harlem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Harlem Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Harlem Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
