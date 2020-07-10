Amenities

2314 Hunter St. Available 08/15/20 Renovated Barclay 1bd/1ba with den home w/ W/D! --Available 8/15! - Renovated Barclay1bd/1ba with den! This home boasts hardwood floors on main level with carpet on the second floor. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in unit. And fenced rear yard!,Utilities not included in rent. Available 8/15



Super convenient to Penn Station, MICA and JHU Homewood campus!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



