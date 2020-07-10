All apartments in Baltimore
2314 Hunter St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2314 Hunter St.

2314 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Hunter Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2314 Hunter St. Available 08/15/20 Renovated Barclay 1bd/1ba with den home w/ W/D! --Available 8/15! - Renovated Barclay1bd/1ba with den! This home boasts hardwood floors on main level with carpet on the second floor. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in unit. And fenced rear yard!,Utilities not included in rent. Available 8/15

Super convenient to Penn Station, MICA and JHU Homewood campus!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4058900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

