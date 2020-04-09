Rent Calculator
222 W MONUMENT STREET
222 W MONUMENT STREET
222 West Monument Street
·
Location
222 West Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT IN MOUNT VERNON, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, IN WALKING DISTANCE TO LIGHT RAIL, EASY ACCESS TO 83, SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have any available units?
222 W MONUMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have?
Some of 222 W MONUMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 222 W MONUMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
222 W MONUMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W MONUMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 222 W MONUMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 222 W MONUMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 W MONUMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 222 W MONUMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 222 W MONUMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W MONUMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 W MONUMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
