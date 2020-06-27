22 E Montgomery St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Federal Hill!

Close to Camden Yards and M&T Bank stadium, MTA busses and the Charm City Circulator Purple and Banner Lines, and more!



Property highlights



- Well maintained with fresh paint throughout

- Renovated bathrooms with luxury finish

- Open living/dining combo and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement for extra living space

- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking

- New HVAC and new roof recently replaced

- Separate laundry room

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Pets considered on case by case



Available Now!



(RLNE5084941)