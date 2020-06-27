22 E Montgomery St

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Federal Hill!
Close to Camden Yards and M&T Bank stadium, MTA busses and the Charm City Circulator Purple and Banner Lines, and more!
Property highlights
- Well maintained with fresh paint throughout
- Renovated bathrooms with luxury finish
- Open living/dining combo and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement for extra living space
- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking
- New HVAC and new roof recently replaced
- Separate laundry room
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered on case by case
Available Now!
(RLNE5084941)