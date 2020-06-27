All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 22 E Montgomery St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
22 E Montgomery St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

22 E Montgomery St

22 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Federal Hill!
Close to Camden Yards and M&T Bank stadium, MTA busses and the Charm City Circulator Purple and Banner Lines, and more!

Property highlights

- Well maintained with fresh paint throughout
- Renovated bathrooms with luxury finish
- Open living/dining combo and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement for extra living space
- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking
- New HVAC and new roof recently replaced
- Separate laundry room
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered on case by case

Available Now!

(RLNE5084941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 E Montgomery St have any available units?
22 E Montgomery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 E Montgomery St have?
Some of 22 E Montgomery St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 E Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
22 E Montgomery St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 E Montgomery St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 E Montgomery St is pet friendly.
Does 22 E Montgomery St offer parking?
Yes, 22 E Montgomery St offers parking.
Does 22 E Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 E Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 E Montgomery St have a pool?
No, 22 E Montgomery St does not have a pool.
Does 22 E Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 22 E Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 22 E Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 E Montgomery St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland