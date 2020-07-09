All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1831 N DALLAS STREET

1831 North Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1831 North Dallas Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2BR 1BA home. Large living room and dining room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Washer/dryer hook-up in kitchen. Great rental home. Rent includes water. Close to transportation, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have any available units?
1831 N DALLAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1831 N DALLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1831 N DALLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 N DALLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET offer parking?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 N DALLAS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 N DALLAS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

