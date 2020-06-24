All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 9 2019 at 8:44 AM

1701 Mt Washington Ct

1701 Mount Washington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Mount Washington Court, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
I have relocated, so I am looking to turn my lease over to another tenant My LL is amazing and does not live on premise, but is responsive when needed This is my second rental since moving to Maryland and it was the best decision I could have made I love this apartment and I wished I didnt have to leave, but Ive moved back to New Jersey for work and maintaining rent in an apartment Im not living in is not the best situation This would be a complete take over of this lease not a sublet This rental requires a credit check, 15 months security deposit and proof of income The apartment is currently furnished with my belongings, so if seen this will differ from whats presented here These items will be removed from the unit once another tenant assumes the lease

Mt Washington is in Baltimore City nestled between Roland ParkHamden and Towson It has a very nice downtown with a Whole Foods and Starbucks; I consider it a hidden gem in the city The condo community where this unit is located is a majority owners; however, my unit is a rental through the owner I am not the owner; however, Im tasked with finding my own lease replacement Parking in the city is bad and there is ample parking here, so its awesome not worrying about that Theres covered underground parking offered as well for an additional $100 monthly, which also comes with a small storage unit This unit is on the top floor 3rd and theres no elevator

Baltimore has its share of crime, but honestly; nothing happens here The area is very quiet and the only noise youll hear is the traffic on 83 I can be flexible with the date listed here, so please email, call or text if youre interested in taking over this lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have any available units?
1701 Mt Washington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1701 Mt Washington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Mt Washington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Mt Washington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Mt Washington Ct offers parking.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have a pool?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have accessible units?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Mt Washington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Mt Washington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
