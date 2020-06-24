1701 Mt Washington Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

I have relocated, so I am looking to turn my lease over to another tenant My LL is amazing and does not live on premise, but is responsive when needed This is my second rental since moving to Maryland and it was the best decision I could have made I love this apartment and I wished I didnt have to leave, but Ive moved back to New Jersey for work and maintaining rent in an apartment Im not living in is not the best situation This would be a complete take over of this lease not a sublet This rental requires a credit check, 15 months security deposit and proof of income The apartment is currently furnished with my belongings, so if seen this will differ from whats presented here These items will be removed from the unit once another tenant assumes the lease



Mt Washington is in Baltimore City nestled between Roland ParkHamden and Towson It has a very nice downtown with a Whole Foods and Starbucks; I consider it a hidden gem in the city The condo community where this unit is located is a majority owners; however, my unit is a rental through the owner I am not the owner; however, Im tasked with finding my own lease replacement Parking in the city is bad and there is ample parking here, so its awesome not worrying about that Theres covered underground parking offered as well for an additional $100 monthly, which also comes with a small storage unit This unit is on the top floor 3rd and theres no elevator



Baltimore has its share of crime, but honestly; nothing happens here The area is very quiet and the only noise youll hear is the traffic on 83 I can be flexible with the date listed here, so please email, call or text if youre interested in taking over this lease