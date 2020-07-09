Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1532 N Fulton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1532 N Fulton Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1532 N Fulton Ave
1532 North Fulton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1532 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean and spacious available immediately. Call or text for showing
443-500-7502
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have any available units?
1532 N Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1532 N Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1532 N Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 N Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 N Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 N Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland