1513 N. ELLWOOD AVE., BALTIMORE CITY - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome located in Baltimore City.



Special features include hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, fenced-in yard and a partially finished basement.



The Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information please call Tashia Turner 410-583-0222.



(RLNE5493219)