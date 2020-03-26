All apartments in Baltimore
1416 Riverside Ave
1416 Riverside Ave

1416 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1416 Riverside Ave Available 05/14/19 Awesome 4BD/2BA Home in Riverside! Available 5/14! - Awesome 4BD/2BA Riverside Home! This home comes with Hardwood Flooring, an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Exposed Interior Brick Walls, Ceiling Fans, AND Central Air. Unfinished basement with a washer/dryer. This home also comes with Off-Street Parking for your convenience! Available 5/14!

The Riverside community is tucked between Federal Hill and Locust Point. Perfect locale to access local shopping and restaurants. Very convenient walk to Camden Yards, M&T Stadium, Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor.

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4763218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

