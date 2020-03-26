Amenities

1416 Riverside Ave Available 05/14/19 Awesome 4BD/2BA Home in Riverside! Available 5/14! - Awesome 4BD/2BA Riverside Home! This home comes with Hardwood Flooring, an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Exposed Interior Brick Walls, Ceiling Fans, AND Central Air. Unfinished basement with a washer/dryer. This home also comes with Off-Street Parking for your convenience! Available 5/14!



The Riverside community is tucked between Federal Hill and Locust Point. Perfect locale to access local shopping and restaurants. Very convenient walk to Camden Yards, M&T Stadium, Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor.



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



