Amenities
1416 Riverside Ave Available 05/14/19 Awesome 4BD/2BA Home in Riverside! Available 5/14! - Awesome 4BD/2BA Riverside Home! This home comes with Hardwood Flooring, an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Exposed Interior Brick Walls, Ceiling Fans, AND Central Air. Unfinished basement with a washer/dryer. This home also comes with Off-Street Parking for your convenience! Available 5/14!
The Riverside community is tucked between Federal Hill and Locust Point. Perfect locale to access local shopping and restaurants. Very convenient walk to Camden Yards, M&T Stadium, Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor.
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE4763218)