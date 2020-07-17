14 Southfield Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. The living room has a cozy fireplace that is perfect for relaxation that opens up to the formal dining room with a view of the lovely garden. Kitchen is complimented with gray cabinets with outstanding backsplash tile, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite, second bedroom and third bedroom and full size tub/shower bathroom are located on the upper level. All bedrooms are light filled with amazing nature views. Lower level offers a second family room with fireplace perfect for game night or movie night with loved ones, full size stand in shower bathroom, laundry area and a bonus room that can be used for office, study or guest space. The well manicured garden offers relaxing space to read a book with your favorite drink, area for starting your herb garden and plenty of seating for hosting a party.

