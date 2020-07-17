All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

14 Southfield Pl

14 Southfield Place · (443) 858-7385
Location

14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Homeland Gem - Property Id: 296012

Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. The living room has a cozy fireplace that is perfect for relaxation that opens up to the formal dining room with a view of the lovely garden. Kitchen is complimented with gray cabinets with outstanding backsplash tile, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite, second bedroom and third bedroom and full size tub/shower bathroom are located on the upper level. All bedrooms are light filled with amazing nature views. Lower level offers a second family room with fireplace perfect for game night or movie night with loved ones, full size stand in shower bathroom, laundry area and a bonus room that can be used for office, study or guest space. The well manicured garden offers relaxing space to read a book with your favorite drink, area for starting your herb garden and plenty of seating for hosting a party.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/14-southfield-pl-baltimore-md/296012
Property Id 296012

(RLNE5946958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Southfield Pl have any available units?
14 Southfield Pl has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Southfield Pl have?
Some of 14 Southfield Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Southfield Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14 Southfield Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Southfield Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Southfield Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14 Southfield Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14 Southfield Pl offers parking.
Does 14 Southfield Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Southfield Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Southfield Pl have a pool?
No, 14 Southfield Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14 Southfield Pl have accessible units?
No, 14 Southfield Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Southfield Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Southfield Pl has units with dishwashers.
