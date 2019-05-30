Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR
1372 Washington Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1372 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
First floor commercial space for rent that use to be hair salon and accounting office now available featuring entire first floor over 1100 square feet of space available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have any available units?
1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR offer parking?
Yes, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR offers parking.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have a pool?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 WASHINGTON BLVD #FIRST FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
