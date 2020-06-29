All apartments in Baltimore
134 N Milton Ave
134 N Milton Ave

134 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
134 N Milton Ave Available 04/01/20 Patterson Park Beauty - Very Nice 3 level row home 1 block from the park. Property has been completely updated exposed brick walls hardwood flooring a rear parking pad and upper level deck off of the master bedroom. Finished lower level with full bath great set up for roommates. ATTN Agents please have your clients apply on our website www.blockingerpropertymanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N Milton Ave have any available units?
134 N Milton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 N Milton Ave have?
Some of 134 N Milton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N Milton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Milton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Milton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 N Milton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 134 N Milton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 134 N Milton Ave offers parking.
Does 134 N Milton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 N Milton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Milton Ave have a pool?
No, 134 N Milton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 134 N Milton Ave have accessible units?
No, 134 N Milton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Milton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 N Milton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
