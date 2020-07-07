1319 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
No money down ask me how! This quaint Washington Village home presents two bedrooms one full bath, hardwood floors, closest space to die for and ample storage. Exterior deck to entertain and much more. Come see me today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have any available units?
1319 S CAREY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1319 S CAREY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1319 S CAREY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.