Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1319 S CAREY STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

1319 S CAREY STREET

1319 South Carey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
No money down ask me how! This quaint Washington Village home presents two bedrooms one full bath, hardwood floors, closest space to die for and ample storage. Exterior deck to entertain and much more. Come see me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have any available units?
1319 S CAREY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1319 S CAREY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1319 S CAREY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 S CAREY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET offer parking?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have a pool?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 S CAREY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 S CAREY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

