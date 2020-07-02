Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
1238 Washington Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
1238 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhouse! Located in Pigtown, this house has a great layout with a large open kitchen. Apply online today at: https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509&credit&app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
