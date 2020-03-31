117 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Located just minutes away from I-83, MLK Blvd and Pulaski Highway. Only a few blocks away from Patterson Park, Fells Point and Canton Square. The Inner Harbor shops and dinning is just a short walk away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 STRICKER STREET S have any available units?
117 STRICKER STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 117 STRICKER STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
117 STRICKER STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.