107 North Belnord Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

107 North Belnord Avenue

107 North Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
You've found your new home! Gorgeously renovated upscale living in the heart of Baltimore's exclusive Patterson Park! Enjoy stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors at your breakfast bar or dining room table. East side living wouldn't be complete without your own ROOF TOP DECK and hot tub delivering a fantastic view of the beautiful skyline. Enjoy the friendly atmosphere after walking for just minutes to Patterson Park. Convenient to both the Fells Point and Canton waterfronts. Johns Hopkins, shopping and highways! Call us today at (888) 501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com right now!

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $1,550
The security deposit is: $1,550
Total estimated move in costs are: $3,100

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years
- undischarged bankruptcy
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 North Belnord Avenue have any available units?
107 North Belnord Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 North Belnord Avenue have?
Some of 107 North Belnord Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 North Belnord Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 North Belnord Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 North Belnord Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 North Belnord Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 North Belnord Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 North Belnord Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 North Belnord Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 North Belnord Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 North Belnord Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 North Belnord Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 North Belnord Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 North Belnord Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 North Belnord Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 North Belnord Avenue has units with dishwashers.
