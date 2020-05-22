107 North Belnord Avenue

Amenities

You've found your new home! Gorgeously renovated upscale living in the heart of Baltimore's exclusive Patterson Park! Enjoy stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors at your breakfast bar or dining room table. East side living wouldn't be complete without your own ROOF TOP DECK and hot tub delivering a fantastic view of the beautiful skyline. Enjoy the friendly atmosphere after walking for just minutes to Patterson Park. Convenient to both the Fells Point and Canton waterfronts. Johns Hopkins, shopping and highways! Call us today at (888) 501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com right now!



Please review the following information.

The monthly rent is: $1,550

The security deposit is: $1,550

Total estimated move in costs are: $3,100



CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years

- undischarged bankruptcy

- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.