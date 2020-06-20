All apartments in Waltham
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

93 Myrtle

93 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

93 Myrtle Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Central AC! Recently Renovated! Excellent Location! Located less than a mile from the Waltham Station Commuter Rail, 1/4 mile from Moody Street where you will find restaurants, shops and more, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo has it all! Bright & Spacious, top floor unit includes a renovated kitchen with center island, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, disposal, stainless appliances including dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator with ice/water dispenser and microwave. Off the kitchen is a large dining room with built in hutch that is open to a nice sized family room - both have large windows & decorative molding. 2 large bedrooms w/ceiling fans, a full bathroom with tub/shower. 1/2 bath and in unit laundry complete this condo. Other amenities include: Central Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking for 2 Cars, large private basement storage! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Text Kristin to schedule a showing. Vacant and easy to show. First/Last/RE Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Myrtle have any available units?
93 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 93 Myrtle have?
Some of 93 Myrtle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
93 Myrtle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Myrtle pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Myrtle is pet friendly.
Does 93 Myrtle offer parking?
Yes, 93 Myrtle does offer parking.
Does 93 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Myrtle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 93 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 93 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 93 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Myrtle has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 93 Myrtle has units with air conditioning.
