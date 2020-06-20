Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Central AC! Recently Renovated! Excellent Location! Located less than a mile from the Waltham Station Commuter Rail, 1/4 mile from Moody Street where you will find restaurants, shops and more, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo has it all! Bright & Spacious, top floor unit includes a renovated kitchen with center island, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, disposal, stainless appliances including dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator with ice/water dispenser and microwave. Off the kitchen is a large dining room with built in hutch that is open to a nice sized family room - both have large windows & decorative molding. 2 large bedrooms w/ceiling fans, a full bathroom with tub/shower. 1/2 bath and in unit laundry complete this condo. Other amenities include: Central Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking for 2 Cars, large private basement storage! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Text Kristin to schedule a showing. Vacant and easy to show. First/Last/RE Fee