Amenities
Central AC! Recently Renovated! Excellent Location! Located less than a mile from the Waltham Station Commuter Rail, 1/4 mile from Moody Street where you will find restaurants, shops and more, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo has it all! Bright & Spacious, top floor unit includes a renovated kitchen with center island, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, disposal, stainless appliances including dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator with ice/water dispenser and microwave. Off the kitchen is a large dining room with built in hutch that is open to a nice sized family room - both have large windows & decorative molding. 2 large bedrooms w/ceiling fans, a full bathroom with tub/shower. 1/2 bath and in unit laundry complete this condo. Other amenities include: Central Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking for 2 Cars, large private basement storage! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Text Kristin to schedule a showing. Vacant and easy to show. First/Last/RE Fee