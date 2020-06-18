35 Palmer St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning and spacious 4 bed/2 bath just off Main Street in Waltham! Just steps from public transportation, I-95, and plenty of restaurants & pubs. This apartment sprawls across 2 floors of living space, and each floor has a full bathroom. Luxurious renovations, a large yard, and ample natural light make this a one-of-a-kind find. Absolutely gorgeous! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease