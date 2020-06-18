All apartments in Waltham
35 Palmer St.

35 Palmer Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

35 Palmer Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Bank Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning and spacious 4 bed/2 bath just off Main Street in Waltham! Just steps from public transportation, I-95, and plenty of restaurants & pubs. This apartment sprawls across 2 floors of living space, and each floor has a full bathroom. Luxurious renovations, a large yard, and ample natural light make this a one-of-a-kind find. Absolutely gorgeous! Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Palmer St. have any available units?
35 Palmer St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Palmer St. have?
Some of 35 Palmer St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Palmer St. currently offering any rent specials?
35 Palmer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Palmer St. pet-friendly?
No, 35 Palmer St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 35 Palmer St. offer parking?
No, 35 Palmer St. does not offer parking.
Does 35 Palmer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Palmer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Palmer St. have a pool?
No, 35 Palmer St. does not have a pool.
Does 35 Palmer St. have accessible units?
No, 35 Palmer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Palmer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Palmer St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Palmer St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Palmer St. does not have units with air conditioning.
