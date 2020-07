Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large Philly style unit. 3 Minute Walk to Tufts and just minutes to Ball Sq or Davis SQ.and Red Line "T" station, Large rooms with eat in kitchen and hardwood floors. This is the perfect location to take advantage of all that the Tufts/Davis Sq./Ball sq. area has to offer. Full appliances. HURRY this will not last!!! Off Street parking in yard will be provided in snow emergencies.