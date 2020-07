Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated and deleaded 1st floor condominium located right outside of Inman Square and minutes from Harvard and Central Squares Available August 1st, 2020. This stunning unit offers unique living space with its 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths and a large office/study/guest room. A built-in China closet is featured in the open dining and living area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets with extra storage space. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! There is a lovely 203 sq. ft. back deck that overlooks the garden and common terrace. No use of firepit allowed by Somerville code. In-unit laundry plus common laundry in basement. A walker's paradise with a Walk Score of 95. Whole Foods is around the corner.



Terms: One year lease