86 Morrison Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Large and sunny two bed in Davis Square near Red Line! 8 to 10 mins walk to many trendy caf s, restaurants, bars, theater and other hip urban amenities! This unique renovated home has a gorgeous custom built kitchen with a meticulously designed sink w/ garbage disposal and cabinets. Spacious pantry with in-unit laundry a plus! Large living room w/ AC unit and dining room allow for great entertaining or relaxing. Spacious equally sized rooms, hardwood floors and renovated modern bath completes this special home! Rear private deck, common patio with grill and spacious yard are a rare find. Adjacent to the Bike Path as well! Tenant pays one month broker fee, first month's rent and last month's rent by lease signing.



Terms: One year lease