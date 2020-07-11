All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 86 Morrison Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
86 Morrison Ave.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

86 Morrison Ave.

86 Morrison Avenue · (617) 755-9931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Powder House
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

86 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Large and sunny two bed in Davis Square near Red Line! 8 to 10 mins walk to many trendy caf s, restaurants, bars, theater and other hip urban amenities! This unique renovated home has a gorgeous custom built kitchen with a meticulously designed sink w/ garbage disposal and cabinets. Spacious pantry with in-unit laundry a plus! Large living room w/ AC unit and dining room allow for great entertaining or relaxing. Spacious equally sized rooms, hardwood floors and renovated modern bath completes this special home! Rear private deck, common patio with grill and spacious yard are a rare find. Adjacent to the Bike Path as well! Tenant pays one month broker fee, first month's rent and last month's rent by lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Morrison Ave. have any available units?
86 Morrison Ave. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Morrison Ave. have?
Some of 86 Morrison Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Morrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
86 Morrison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Morrison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. offer parking?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Morrison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Morrison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86 Morrison Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 86 Morrison Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity